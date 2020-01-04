Maha: Elderly woman leaps to death from seven-storey building

A 66-year-old woman jumped to death from the terrace of a seven-storied building at Dombivili town in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Saturday. The incident occurred at around 7.30 pm on Friday, when Rukmini Pillai, a third-floor resident of Om Mangal Kalash building in Thakurli, went up to the terrace and jumped to her death, senior inspector S P Aaher of Dombivili police station said.

On hearing a loud thud, the building watchman and few others rushed only to find the victim lying dead in the compound, he said. Preliminary investigations have revealed that Pillai had been in poor health for the last 10 years and was depressed, the official said.

A case of accidental death has been registered and the deceased's body has been sent for post-mortem, he added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.