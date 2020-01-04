SIT formed to investigate Bhajan singer family's death in Shamli

A special investigation team (SIT) has been constituted for an investigation into the death of a Bhajan singer and his family in neighboring Shamli district, a senior police official said. The four-member team headed by Adarsh Mandi police station in-charge Inspector Karamvir Singh was formed on Friday after locals protested against the delay in solving the case.

The SIT has started the investigation and taken the accused Himanshu Saini into police custody, Shamli Superintendent of Police Vineet Kumar Jaiswal told reporters. A local court in Kairana granted police remand for four days from Saturday, the SP said.

Bhajan singer Pathak, his wife Neha (36) and their daughter Vasudhra (12) were killed with a sword at their home in Punjabi Colony in the district on December 31. The couple's 10-year-old son Bhagvat's body was found the following day in a car in Haryana's Panipat, some 40 km away from Shamli, with burns.

30-year-old Saini, the accused, who used to learn music from Pathak, was arrested from Panipat in connection with the case, police had said. Saini confessed to having committed the ghastly crime over some monetary dispute with Pathak, according to police.

The accused used a sword to kill the four and took the boy's body to Panipat to dump it there, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.