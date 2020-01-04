Three weeks after anti-CAA violence, Jamia to reopen on Monday

Jamia Millia Islamia is scheduled to reopen on January 6 after a winter vacation following which semester examination will commence. The varsity was closed on December 16 after protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act turned violent on December 15. It had also cancelled the examinations and declared vacation till January 5.

According to an official statement released by the university, the remaining odd-semester examination will start from January 9 for most of the post-graduate courses. Examination for undergraduate courses will, however, start from January 16. The students appearing in odd-semester examinations are advised to come to the university as per the scheduled date of the examination displayed on the varsity's website, the statement read.

The students have also been advised to regularly visit the official websites to avoid any confusion arising due to rumours and wrong communication on social media. Students can also call 'Jamia Help Desk' number 011-26981717 with extension 1408 and 7647989611 from 10:00 am to 5.00 pm for any query related to the exam schedule, the varsity added.

Cases of serious hospitalization and the medical ground will be dealt with separately, it stated. The teaching schedule for the next semester in all faculties and centres for even semester will be notified Faculty wise on the JMI website separately. (ANI)

