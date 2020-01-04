Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bedi seeks report on financial status of coops in Puducherry

  • PTI
  • |
  • Pondy
  • |
  • Updated: 04-01-2020 18:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-01-2020 18:18 IST
Bedi seeks report on financial status of coops in Puducherry
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

A day after a Minister was denied fuel on credit by a cooperative supermarket, Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi on Saturday sought a report on all cooperative institutions in the union territory. Bedi, currently on a visit to New Delhi, said in a Whatsapp message to media persons that she had mentioned in her letter to the secretary to cooperatives Ashok Kumar that the "latest fiasco when diesel was not given or made available for the official car of a Minister by a cooperative society is a consequence of a long-lasting malady." "It needs a course correction with a sense of urgency," she said.

On Friday, Agriculture Minister R Kamalakannan had to forgo his official car and had to travel by bus from Karaikal to Puducherry to attend a cabinet meeting on Friday, after a cooperative store denied fuel on credit for his vehicle. Official sources have said the cooperative supermarket - Amudhasurabi - remained unpaid over the last five years and there were dues from government departments and also from the office of Council of Ministers for the fuel supplied to official vehicles or for the supply of other consumer products from its provisions stores.

The former IPS officer directed the secretary to submit to her a report by January 20 on the details of the financial, administrative and performance of each cooperative followed by societies to "stem the rot." She asked the secretary to explain who is wrong, why it is wrong, since when it has been wrong and what were the reasons for the failure (denying fuel to Minister). Also, she questioned the propriety of the current policy of posting senior government employees to run cooperative societies from the department of cooperatives or elsewhere.

She said the registrars of co-operatives were appointees who were supposed to audit and ensure that cooperatives and societies functioned appropriately according to rules and regulations. The Lieutenant governor also wanted to know if the registrars could audit the societies independently if they run the organizations or if they become managing directors or chairmen of the societies themselves.

"We need to urgently revisit our policy of posting the senior employees to run the cooperatives from the Department of Cooperatives or elsewhere," she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Private trainer aircraft crashes in MP's Sagar, two killed

One Punch Man Season 3: More on confirmation, What we can see in next season

UPDATE 1-Court hears arguments in Trump bid to block testimony sought by House

Peaky Blinders Season 6 on Tommy's backstory, Other vital facts series lovers must know

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

Videos

Latest News

Indian Arrows host Neroca in Goa as both sides look to build momentum

Brimming with confidence after their stunning win over Goan giants Churchill Brothers, Indian Arrows will look to produce another good show when they host Neroca FC of Manipur in an I-League fixture here on Sunday. The Arrows, under the abl...

Tesla aims to build 500,000 vehicles per year near Berlin

Berlin, Jan 4 AP Tesla plans to build half a million electric vehicles a year at its future factory outside Berlin. Planning documents posted online Friday reveal that the US automaker wants to construct Model 3 and Model Y vehicles at the ...

Fresh snowfall in HP, JK, Uttarakhand; marginal rise in temperature across northern plains

Several areas in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Jammu and Kashmir received fresh snowfall on Saturday as the mercury rose marginally across north Indian plains, which had been under the grip of a severe cold spell for over two weeks. Pop...

UPDATE 8-Tens of thousands march in Baghdad to mourn Soleimani, others killed in U.S. air strike

Tens of thousands of people marched in Baghdad on Saturday to mourn Irans military chief Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi militia leader Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, killed in a U.S. air strike that has raised the spectre of wider conflict in the Middl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020