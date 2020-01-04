Left Menu
Mosque in Kerala chosen as venue for Hindu marriage

  • Thiruvai
  • Updated: 04-01-2020 19:31 IST
  • Created: 04-01-2020 19:31 IST
Mosque in Kerala chosen as venue for Hindu marriage Alappuzha, Jan 4 (PTI): A mosque near here is set to witness a rare camaraderie when it will soon open its gates for a traditional Hindu marriage. The wedding of Anju (22), daughter of Bindhu and late Ashokan, would take place on January 19 on the premises of the Cheruvally Muslim Jamaat mosque as per Hindu rituals.

The family of the bride, who is from a financially poor background, had sought the help of the mosque committee to conduct the wedding. "The mosque committee will gift 10 sovereigns of gold and Rs two lakh to Anju as a wedding gift. The marriage will take place according to the Hindu rituals. We have also arranged food for around 1,000 people," secretary of Cheruvally Jamaat committee Nujumudeen Alummoottil told PTI.

The family, which stays near the mosque, has been facing a lot of hardships after the death of Ashokan in 2018, he said. "I've personally helped their younger child study.

This time, the request was given to the mosque committee as the expenses for a marriage are quite high. So, the committee decided to assist the family," Nujumudeen said. The bridegroom Sarath Sasi would marry Anju during the auspicious time between 11.30 am and 12.30 pm on January 19 on the mosque premises.

In the wedding card which went viral in social media, the Jamaat committee has said it will be conducting the wedding as per the family's request and invited everyone to take part in the function..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

