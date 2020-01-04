Kashmir authorities warn of strict action against rumour mongers

Authorities in Kashmir on Saturday warned of strict action against those spreading rumours to create fear among the people in the valley and appealed to all to not pay attention to baseless information. Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Baseer Ahmad Khan said the government will initiate action against rumour mongers who disrupt the peaceful atmosphere in the valley.

Khan said he had received complaints from Srinagar and Anantnag districts that some people were spreading false news to create fear among the residents there. "Strict action will be taken against those found involved in such activities," the officer said.

"I have already directed all deputy commissioners (DCs), senior superintendents of police and superintendents of police to identify such elements and arrest them under relevant laws immediately," Khan said. The divisional commissioner appealed to the people to not pay attention to rumours and carry on with their daily routine without fear.

