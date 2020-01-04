Left Menu
Development News Edition

Portion of Bardhaman Railway Station building in WB collapses

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 04-01-2020 21:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-01-2020 21:23 IST
Portion of Bardhaman Railway Station building in WB collapses

A portion of the Bardhaman Railway Station building collapsed on Saturday evening, an Eastern Railway official said. Work is on to remove the debris and look for people who might be trapped under it, he said.

"The portion of the station building at Bardhaman collapsed at 8.10 pm," the ER spokesman said. Construction activity was underway at the site where the collapse took place, another official said.

Bardhaman Railway Station, located about 95 km from Kolkata, is on the busy Howrah-New Delhi line..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Private trainer aircraft crashes in MP's Sagar, two killed

One Punch Man Season 3: More on confirmation, What we can see in next season

UPDATE 1-Court hears arguments in Trump bid to block testimony sought by House

Peaky Blinders Season 6 on Tommy's backstory, Other vital facts series lovers must know

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

Videos

Latest News

Kolkata Police to launch 3rd edition of Sukanya on Monday

Kolkata Police will start the third edition of its Sukanya project on Monday to provide girls studying in schools and colleges in the city with self-defence training, a senior official said. The third batch of Sukanya will start on Monday a...

Soccer-Tranmere pull off stunning 3-3 comeback at Watford

League One strugglers Tranmere Rovers pulled off a stunning comeback at Watford, scoring three times in the second half to draw 3-3 in their FA Cup third round match at Vicarage Road on Saturday. First-half goals for the Hornets from Tom De...

UPDATE 10-Large crowds mourn Iranian general, others killed in U.S. air strike

With shouts of Death to America, tens of thousands of people marched in Iraq on Saturday to mourn Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani and an Iraqi militia leader who was killed in a U.S. airstrike that has raised the specter of a wi...

Hundreds flee fearing Boko Haram after Chad army leaves Nigeria

Maiduguri, Jan 4 AFP Chad has ended a months-long mission fighting Boko Haram in neighbouring Nigeria and withdrawn its 1,200-strong force across their common border, an army spokesman told AFP on Saturday. Its our troops who went to aid Ni...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020