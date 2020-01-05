Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bardhaman rly station building collapse: One injured dies

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 05-01-2020 12:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-01-2020 11:59 IST
Bardhaman rly station building collapse: One injured dies
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

One of the two persons injured in a partial collapse of the Bardhaman Railway Station building in West Bengal succumbed to his injuries early on Sunday, a state minister said. A portion of the two-storey station building collapsed on Saturday evening.

The deceased, in his thirties, is yet to be identified, an Eastern Railway spokesperson said. West Bengal Minister Swapan Debnath said that the man, who suffered serious injuries when a chunk of concrete fell on his head, could not be saved despite efforts by the doctors of the Bardhaman Medical College Hospital.

The injured person died at 2.35 am, hospital deputy superintendent Dr Amitava Saha said. The other injured person, who suffered a fracture in one of his legs, has been treated at the state-run hospital, where railway doctors had also rushed on Saturday evening to provide necessary assistance, the ER spokesperson said.

Construction and repair work was underway at the century-old station building, nearly 100 km from Kolkata, an ER official said. A portion of the roof of the portico at the station building collapsed near the enquiry counter, ER spokesman Nikhil Chakraborty said.

The incident, occurred in front of platform number 1 at the busy station on the Howrah-New Delhi route, did not affect train services, he said. Another small portion of the same building had also collapsed around 9.30 pm on Saturday, but no one was injured as people moved away from the station premises after the initial incident, ER sources said.

A three-member committee has been formed by the Eastern Railway to conduct an enquiry into the cause of the incident, Chakraborty said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Song Joong-Ki to start filming Bogota in Columbia, Is Song Hye-Kyo having less work?

Blackpink’s Lisa receives apology from Bangkok café owner after ‘sexualizing’ her visit

Taking steps for smooth functioning of branches on Jan 8: Syndicate Bank

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

Trump's assertion of Tehran's link to Delhi terror plot won't hamper mature India-Iran relationship, says Deputy Minister Jawadi

United States President Donald Trumps claim that slain Iranian military commander Major General Qassem Soleimani was responsible for terror plots in New Delhi wont hamper the mature relationship that Tehran and India share, said Iranian Min...

UPDATE 1-South Africa's Eskom extends power cuts into Monday

South Africas struggling state power firm Eskom said on Sunday that it would extend electricity cuts until 5 a.m. local time 0300 GMT on Monday.Eskom said late on Saturday that it would cut up to 2,000 megawatts MW from the national grid fr...

Smith's career night leads Wizards past Nuggets

Ish Smith scored a career-high 32 points and added eight assists, Troy Brown Jr. had 25 points and 14 rebounds, and the host Washington Wizards beat the Denver Nuggets 128-114 on Saturday night. Isaac Bonga had 15 points, Anzejs Pasecniks s...

UPDATE 2-Japan orders tighter immigration procedures after Ghosn flees country

Japan on Sunday said it would tighten immigration measures after former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn fled the country while on bail, its first official response to an astonishing escape that has transformed the executive into an international f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020