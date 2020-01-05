House collapses in east Delhi, two injured
Two persons were injured after a house collapsed in east Delhi's Gandhi Nagar area on Sunday, a Delhi Fire Service official said.
The fire department said a call about the incident was received at around 4.45 pm after which four fire tenders were rushed to the spot.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
