Two killed in Odisha in paddy-cutting machine mishap

Two persons were killedon Sunday when a heavy paddy-cutting machine fell on them at avillage in Balasore district, police said

The men were trying to mount machine on a tractorafter completion of paddy-cutting operation at Khuada village,when it slipped and fell on them, they said

Gopal Tudu (21) and Hamir Hansda (22) were taken tothe district headquarters hospital at Balasore, where doctorsdeclared them brought dead, hospital sources said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.