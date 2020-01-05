Left Menu
There shouldn't be double standards in words and deeds of Pakistan: Hans Raj Hans on gurdwara attack

Famous Sufi singer and BJP MP Hans Raj Hans on Sunday condemned the attack on Nankana Sahib Gurdwara and "violence against Sikhs" in Pakistan, and urged its premier Imran Khan to ensure safety of minorities. He also expressed grief over the killing of a Sikh youth in Peshawar.

"There should not be double standards in the words and deeds of the Pakistan government. As a singer and artiste, I just want to remind Imran Khan he had termed Nankana sahib as 'Makkah' of Sikh community and that he should stick to the same spirit of respect to other religion," Hans told PTI. In September, Khan had termed Kartarpur "Madina" and Nankana Sahib "Makkah" of the Sikh community and promised to facilitate pilgrims of the faith, according to media reports.

"The incidents of attack on Nankana Sahib and violence against Sikhs are against the tenets of Guru Nanak Dev who spread the message of humanity. I just want to appeal to Khan to ensure that Sikhs and other minorities in his country have a safe and peaceful life," Hans said. India on Sunday strongly condemned the "targeted killing" of a minority Sikh community member in Pakistan's Peshawar.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said Pakistan should stop "prevaricating" and take immediate action to apprehend and give exemplary punishment to the perpetrators of the crime. "India strongly condemns the targeted killing of minority Sikh community member in Peshawar that follows the recent despicable vandalism and desecration of the holy Gurdwara Sri Janam Asthan at Nankana Sahib and the unresolved case of abduction, forced conversion and marriage of a Sikh girl Jagjit Kaur," the MEA said.

A mob had on Friday reportedly attacked Gurdwara Nankana Sahib where Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev was born. Reports suggested that hundreds of angry residents at Nankana Sahib pelted the Sikh pilgrims with stones.

