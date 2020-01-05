CRPF troops walk 12-km to provide help to family stranded after landslide in J-K

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) troops on Sunday walked 12-km to provide food, water and other items to the family members of Asifa, who were stranded for hours at the NH-44 following the landslide. The troops were led by Inspector Raghuveer of 157 Battalion.

"@crpfindia troops led by Insp Raghuveer of 157 Bn @JKZONECRPF walked 12 Kms to provide food, water and other items to the family of Asifa who was stuck for hours at Digdol NH-44 along with her kids due to a massive landslide. Asifa had contacted @CRPFmadadgaar for help," tweeted CRPF Madadgaar, a 24x7 distress helpline of CRPF. Earlier, after being opened for a few hours, the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was once again closed for traffic on Saturday due to a landslide in Ramban district.

The 300-km long National Highway (NH-44) remained closed for the third consecutive day today, affecting vehicular traffic. According to Inspector General of Police (Traffic), Alok Kumar, the debris clearing operation has been hampered by stones, which keep falling intermittently. Drizzling has further made the task difficult. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.