Tiger carcass found in Mahadayi sanctuary in north Goa

The carcass of a tiger was found inside Mahadayi Wildlife Sanctuary in Goa, a forest department official said on Sunday. He said it was found in the jungle adjoining Guleli village in North Goa's Sattari taluka.

"Villagers alerted us about the carcass. The tiger died four to five days old. The cause of death will be known after we get the post mortem report. We have registered a case under the Wildlife Protection Act against unidentified persons," said Deputy Conservator of Forest (Wildlife) Vikas Desai. During the last tiger census, the presence of big cats was reported in the Mahadayi Wildlife Sanctuary, with experts claiming these were ones traveling from nearby Bhimgad and Hanshi-Dandeli sanctuaries.

People said a buffalo was found dead in the village some days ago, and this confirmed the presence of a tiger in the vicinity..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.