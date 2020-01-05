Left Menu
Development News Edition

MP transwoman who underwent sex change surgery commits suicide

  • PTI
  • |
  • Indore
  • |
  • Updated: 05-01-2020 20:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-01-2020 20:25 IST
MP transwoman who underwent sex change surgery commits suicide

An Indore resident who had a sex reassignment surgery to become a woman allegedly committed suicide due to depression, a Madhya Pradesh police official said on Sunday. Palak (26), who married a man eight years ago in a temple and was living with him, hanged herself on Saturday night in Chandan Nagar locality, Sub Inspector Suresh Bunkar told PTI.

"We have not recovered a suicide note. However, we have been told the deceased was facing physical problems post surgery. She was depressed over the last few days as treatment and correctional surgery had failed," he said. Her body has been sent for post mortem in MY Hospital here and probe is underway to find out why she took this step, he said.

No case has been registered as yet, he added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Song Joong-Ki to start filming Bogota in Columbia, Is Song Hye-Kyo having less work?

Blackpink’s Lisa receives apology from Bangkok café owner after ‘sexualizing’ her visit

If Iran strikes American assets, US will hit 52 Iranian sites, warns Trump

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

Trump's threats draw Iran's cultural sites into tensions

Dubai United Arab Emirates, Jan 5 AP Irans ancient and rich cultural landscape has become a potential US military target as Washington and Tehran lob threats and take high-stakes steps toward a possible open conflict. President Donald Trump...

We have spoken to JNU VC as well as police officials to ensure peace is maintained on campus: HRD officials.

We have spoken to JNU VC as well as police officials to ensure peace is maintained on campus HRD officials....

Strongly condemn brutality unleashed against students, teachers in JNU. No words enough to describe such heinous acts: WB CM Mamata Banerjee PTI ASGAAR

Strongly condemn brutality unleashed against students, teachers in JNU. No words enough to describe such heinous acts WB CM Mamata Banerjee PTI ASGAAR...

UPDATE 2-Cricket-Sibley, Root put England in command of second test

Opener Dominic Sibley struck a career-best unbeaten 85 as England seized control of the second test against South Africa at the close of the third day at Newlands on Sunday, grinding down their hosts ahead of a fourth innings victory charge...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020