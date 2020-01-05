All-party delegation of Sikh MP's must be sent to Pak: Bajwa

Congress' Rajya Sabha MP Partap Singh Bajwa urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday to send an all-party delegation of Sikh MP's to Pakistan immediately for them to study the condition of the community members there. His comments came against the backdrop of a mob attack on Nankana Sahib Gurdwara in Lahore and "targeted killing" of a minority Sikh community member in Peshawar.

Bajwa said he was alarmed by the violence being faced by the Sikh community in Pakistan, and requested the prime minister to send an all-party delegation of Sikh MP's from both Houses of Parliament, led by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar at the earliest. The delegation would study the conditions of the Sikh community in Pakistan, he said.

