5 Bawariya gang members held in Ghaziabad

Seven people, including five members of the notorious Bawariya gang, were arrested in Sihani gate area here on Sunday, an official said. Bawariya gang is infamous for looting people after attacking them with sharp weapons, he said.

During interrogation, the gang members -- Shiv Ram, Amit, Tilku, Vikas and Sonu -- confessed that they had robbed several families and recently targeted a house in the area, the official said. Police recovered two country-made pistols, four bullets and three knives from them, he said.

In another incident, the city police nabbed two snatchers in Vijay Nagar area and recovered weapons from their possession, Superintendent of Police (city) Maneesh Mishra told PTI. The suspects -- Haroon and Arman -- were on a motorcycle when the policemen stopped them, he said, adding that two country-made pistols and four bullets were recovered from their possession.

Haroon was carrying a reward of 25,000 on his arrest, the SP said.

