Parliamentary delegation to attend Commonwealth speakers' conference in Canada

A parliamentary delegation led by Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla will attend the 25th edition of the Conference of Speakers and Presiding Officers of the Commonwealth (CSPOC) in Canada, an official statement said on Sunday. Besides Birla, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh and Lok Sabha Secretary General Snehlata Shrivastava are also attending the conference in Ottawa, the Lok Sabha secretariat said in a statement.

The conference will begin on Monday and conclude on January 11. Birla will speak on 'Security of Individuals in the Parliamentary Context and Beyond' and hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts in the Canadian Senate and House of Commons and other dignitaries, the statement said.

The delegation will also meet members of the Indian diaspora in Ottawa and Toronto, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

