Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fascists in control, says Rahul at JNU violence; BJP blames forces of anarchy

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 05-01-2020 23:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-01-2020 23:01 IST
Fascists in control, says Rahul at JNU violence; BJP blames forces of anarchy

Opposition parties on Sunday attacked the BJP over the violence in JNU, with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleging that "fascists" in control of the country are afraid of the voices of brave students, but the ruling party blamed the "forces of anarchy" for creating unrest to shore up "their shrinking political footprint". Senior BJP leader and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, a JNU alumnus, described the violence as "horrifying" and asserted that the Modi government wants universities to be safe spaces for all students.

Violence broke out at Jawaharlal Nehru University on Sunday night after masked men armed with sticks attacked students and teachers and damaged property on the campus, prompting the administration to call in police. At least 18 people, including JNU Students' Union president Aishe Ghosh, were injured.

Gandhi expressed shock over the incident and claimed it was a "reflection of fear" that "fascists in control of our nation" have of the students. "The brutal attack on JNU students and teachers by masked thugs, that has left many seriously injured, is shocking. The fascists in control of our nation, are afraid of the voices of our brave students. Today's violence in JNU is a reflection of that fear," he said in a tweet.

BJP spokesperson Nalin Kohli said violence in any form needs to be condemned but added that it is equally important to note that a certain group of people in JNU subscribe to a "mindset that calls for dismemberment of India and considers death sentence of a known terrorist by the Supreme Court to be an act of murder". These people are often called "tukde tukde gang", he said, and added, "obviously their ideology can't be one of peace. It must be ascertained as to what is their specific role in this culture of violence, especially in this specific incident today."

BJP and its affiliates refer to groups with alleged sympathy with Maoists and Islamists as "tukde tukde gang". In a late-night tweet, the BJP said, "We strongly condemn the violence on JNU campus. This is a desperate attempt by forces of anarchy, who are determined to use students as cannon fodder, create unrest to shore up their shrinking political footprint. Universities should remain places of learning and education."

The Left-controlled JNUSU and the ABVP, which is affiliated to the Hindutva group RSS, blamed each other for the violence that continued for nearly two hours. CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury said reports point to a collusion between the administration and "goons" of ABVP to inflict violence on students and teachers.

It is a planned attack by those in power, which is afraid of the resistance provided by the JNU to its Hindutva agenda, he said. Congress leader P Chidambaram noted that visuals of violence were captured in videos that showed masked men entering JNU hostels and attacking students.

"If it is happening on live TV, it is an act of impunity and can only happen with the support of the government. This is beyond belief," he said. Expressing her shock at the violence, Sitharaman tweeted, "Horrifying images from JNU — the place I know & remember was one for fierce debates & opinions but never violence. I unequivocally condemn the events of today. This govt, regardless of what has been said the past few weeks, wants universities to be safe spaces for all students."

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, also a JNU alumnus, tweeted, "Have seen pictures of what is happening in #JNU. Condemn the violence unequivocally. This is completely against the tradition and culture of the university." PTI KR SKC ASG KR ABH ABH

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Song Joong-Ki to start filming Bogota in Columbia, Is Song Hye-Kyo having less work?

Blackpink’s Lisa receives apology from Bangkok café owner after ‘sexualizing’ her visit

UPDATE 1-Key Senate Republican wants to start Trump impeachment trial within days

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

Jaishankar discusses tense situation in Gulf with Pompeo, Zarif; voices India's concerns

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday held a telephonic conversation with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif, voicing Indias concerns over the escalating tensions in the Gulf region after t...

Irom Sharmila protests against CAA, NRC, NPR in Bengaluru

Activist Irom Chanu Sharmila took part in a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA, National Register of Citizens NRC and National Population Register NPR at Sir Puttanna Chetty Town Hall here on Sunday.Sharmila, who came in the ...

Russia shines when it comes to most punctual airport and airlines, reveal two reports

Two recent reports on the punctuality of airlines and airports came out back to back on Thursday and Friday. Ciriums annual On-Time Performance review which was published on Thursday named the Russian flagship airlines Aeroflot the most pun...

Manipur Deputy CM Y Joykumar assures to resolve border tension with Nagaland

Manipur Deputy Chief Minister Y Joykumar gave an assurance to take up necessary measures to resolve border tension between Tungjoy village which falls under Senapati district in Manipur and Khezhakeno village in Phek district of Nagaland. H...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020