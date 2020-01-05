Left Menu
Indian Navy launches awareness program about Coastal Security in Maharashtra

An expedition to promote the maritime heritage of India and to spread awareness about Coastal Security amongst the coastal communities in Maharashtra, was launched by the Indian Navy on Sunday from the Naval Dockyard here.

  ANI
  • |
  Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  Updated: 05-01-2020 23:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-01-2020 23:24 IST
Vice Admiral Ajith Kumar P flagged off the expedition Maha-Navy Connect 2020 on Sunday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

An expedition to promote the maritime heritage of India and to spread awareness about Coastal Security amongst the coastal communities in Maharashtra, was launched by the Indian Navy on Sunday from the Naval Dockyard here. The expedition will be held until January 11.

Vice Admiral Ajith Kumar P, PVSM, AVSM, VSM, ADC, the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Naval Command flagged off the tri-dimensional expedition named Maha-Navy Connect 2020 consisting of yachting, running and cycling teams of 50 naval personnel along three different axes. The expedition extends from Arnala fort, northernmost fort of Maharashtra to Sindhudurg fort, the southernmost fort of Maharashtra, covering more than 555 km. Enroute, the teams will touch Kanhoji Angre (Khanderi), Revdanda, Korlai, Murud-Janjira, Raigad, Suvarnadurg, Jaigad, Ratnadurg, Purnagad, Vijaydurg and Devgad forts.

The teams will also visit various schools and local establishments to interact with locals and students. Along these routes, the teams will undertake community interaction, Swachhata Abhiyan and awareness campaigns amongst the locals, especially the fishing communities, school and college students, NCC and NSS cadets. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

