Amitav Ghosh pens three new books, to hit stands in 2020, 2021, 2022

Publishing house HarperCollins India announced on Monday the acquisition of renowned writer Amitav Ghosh's next three books. Out of three books, expected to hit the stands in 2020, 2021, and 2022, one will be a work of fiction, and the other two will be non-fiction.

"Jungle-nama" is a verse adaptation of a fable from the Sundarbans, the legend of "Bon Bibi" , which lies at the heart of two of Ghosh's novels - "The Hungry Tide" (2004) and "Gun Island" (2019). The book will be published later this year as an illustrated edition as well as a graphic novel.

His second book, which will be released in the spring of 2021, will be a collection of essays, with subjects ranging from history and language to storytelling. In the final book, the Jnanpith awardee will present his readers with an exceptional volume based on his research for the "Ibis trilogy", on India and China, replete with historical information and keen insight, supported by visual documentation.

"I am immensely passionate about these books and I hope that my readers will enjoy reading them as much as I have liked working on them," Ghosh said. "Amitav Ghosh is a truly exceptional writer, every new book from him is a publishing event and a delight for booklovers everywhere. It is a great privilege for us at HarperCollins India to be publishing his next three books which are going to make for a fascinating reading.

"Amitav is an absolute favorite writer of mine, and I am looking forward so much to workign with him on these very special books and publishing them over the next three years," Udayan Mitra, publisher-literary at HarperCollins India, said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.