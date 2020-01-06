Less cadets from Northeast in NCC R-Day Camp than in 2019

As many as 120 cadets from the Northeastern region are participating in the NCC Republic Day Camp here, much less than their strength in the 2019 camp. Director General of NCC, Lt Gen Rajeev Chopra at a press conference, held at the camp site in Delhi Cantonment, said a total of 2,155 cadets, including 710 girl cadets, drawn from across the country are taking part in the camp this year.

"Cadets from Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh are also part of the camp, and 120 cadets are from Northeast region," he said. In last year's camp, a total of 2,070 cadets had taken part, including 102 from the then unified Jammu and Kashmir, and 162 from the Northeastern region.

