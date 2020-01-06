Two Bangladeshi, among five, arrested for 'involvement' in Seemapuri violence during anti-CAA stir

Two Bangladeshi nationals among five men have been arrested by the Crime Branch of Delhi Police for allegedly causing violence during an anti-CAA protest recently at Seempuri in North East Delhi, officials said on Monday. Besides the two Bangladeshi nationals among the five arrested, two others belong to Uttar Pradesh and one to Seemapuri, they said.

The accused have been identified as Ghaziabad resident Mohammad Shoiab (19), Pilibhit resident Mohammad Amir (24), Seemapuri resident Yusuf (40), besides the two Bangladeshi nationals Mohammad Azad and Mohammad Subhan, said police. Apart from the five arrested, two juveniles to have been detained and sent to the Juvenile Justice Board, a senior police officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.