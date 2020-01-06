Left Menu
Development News Edition

J-K: Internet facility provided to students in Awantipora for filling NEET forms

Internet facility was on Monday provided to students for filling National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2020 forms in Awantipora area of Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Awantipora (Jammu And Kashmir)
  • |
  • Updated: 06-01-2020 18:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-01-2020 17:57 IST
J-K: Internet facility provided to students in Awantipora for filling NEET forms
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

Internet facility was on Monday provided to students for filling the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2020 forms in Awantipora town of Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district. "Internet facility provided to students for filling NEET 2020 forms," stated Awantipora District Police.

NEET is an entrance examination for students who wish to undertake undergraduate medical courses and dental courses in government or private medical colleges and dental colleges across the country. The registration for the examination had started from Dec 2 and today was the last day for filing it. The examination will be conducted on May 3.

Internet facilities were on January 2 restored in health institutions across Jammu and Kashmir while the connection at rest of the place is also being restored on a "war footing". SMS services were also restored in the Kashmir Valley from midnight on December 31. Earlier on October 14, post-paid mobile services were also restored.

All mobile networks and landline connections were suspended across Jammu and Kashmir on August 5, in view of security concerns in the region following the Centre's decision to abrogate Article 370 that granted special status to the erstwhile State. The Central government had abrogated Article 370 and also bifurcated the former State into Union Territories (UTs) of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. The new UTs came into being on October 31.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Key Senate Republican wants to start Trump impeachment trial within days

If Iran strikes American assets, US will hit 52 Iranian sites, warns Trump

UPDATE 1-Islamist group al Shabaab attacks Kenya base used by Kenyan, U.S. forces

Health News Summary: People with mental illness less likely to get cancer screening

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

Sikhs protest in J-K's Kathua over Nankana Sahib vandalism, block highway

Sikh organisations staged a protest in Jammu and Kashmirs Kathua district on Monday against the vandalism at Gurdwara Nankana Sahib in Pakistans Punjab province. Over 300 Sikhs raising anti-Pakistan slogans blocked a highway in Rajbagh area...

J&K admin has been outsourced to bureaucrats: JKNPP

The Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party JKNPP on Monday said the administration in the Union Territory seems to have been outsourced to bureaucrats from outside the state. Alleging subversion of democracy in JK post Article 370 abroga...

UPDATE 1-IAEA to report any relevant developments after Iran deal announcement

The U.N. atomic watchdog on Monday acknowledged Irans latest announcement on walking away, though reversibly, from its nuclear containment deal with major powers and said it would report any developments promptly to its member states.The In...

Jilted lover slits woman's throat, kills self

A jilted lover killed a 21-year-old woman by slitting her throat before killing himself at Karakkonam, a nearby suburb on Monday, police said. The incident occurred when the woman, Ashika, was at home and her parents, both daily wage earne...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020