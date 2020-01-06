HP assembly to hold special session on Tuesday to ratify reservation bill

Shimla, Jan 6 (PTI) A special one-day session of the Himachal Pradesh assembly has been called on January 7 for the ratification of the bill that proposes to extend reservation for SCs and STs in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies by another 10 years, speaker Rajiv Bindal said on Monday. The Constitution (126th) Amendment Bill was passed by the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha on December 10 and 12, respectively.

Later, it was sent to states for ratification as it requires the consent of at least 50 per cent of the state assemblies before implementation. The special session will start with Governor Bandaru Dattatreya's address at 11 am.

The Indian Constitution provides reservation for members of the SC/ST communities in both houses of parliament and legislative assemblies of states. The bill seeks to extend the reservation till January 25, 2030.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.