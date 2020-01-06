Rains lash many places in Pb, Hry; cold wave tightens grip

The cold wave tightened its grip over Punjab and Haryana on Monday as rains lashed various parts of the two states, a Meteorological Department report said. Maximum temperatures in most parts of the neighbouring states dropped three to seven notches below normal, settling between 11 and 15 degrees Celsius in most parts, the data showed.

In Punjab, Amritsar recorded 4 mm of rainfall while Ludhiana and Patiala recorded 6 mm each. Union Territory of Chandigarh, the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana, recorded 7 mm of rainfall.

In Haryana, Ambala, Hisar and Karnal recorded 5 mm, 1 mm and 2 mm of rainfall respectively. The minimum temperatures, however, rose several notches above normal in Punjab and Haryana.

The mercury in Amritsar, Ludhiana and Patiala settled at a low of 8.2, 10 and 10.7 degrees Celsius respectively, up to five degrees above normal. The minimum temperature in Pathankot, Adampur, Halwara, Bathinda, Faridkot and Gurdaspur was 9.5, 9.4, 9.1, 9.6, 9 and 4.6 degrees Celsius respectively.

In Haryana, Hisar, Karnal, Narnaul, Rohtak and Bhiwani recorded a minimum temperature of 7.8, 10, 8.2, 9.8 and 9.4 degrees Celsius respectively, up to three degrees above normal. Ambala and Sirsa recorded a low of 10.5 and 11 degrees Celsius respectively.

The minimum temperature in Chandigarh was 11.3 degrees Celsius, six degrees above normal. The weather department said light to moderate rains will continue at many places in Punjab and Haryana on Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

