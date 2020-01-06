2 held for betting on cricket match in Geeta Colony

Two men were arrested for allegedly betting on an Australian cricket league's match in Shahdara's Geeta Colony area, police said on Monday. The accused have been identified as Gautam Sharma (34) and Rahul Sharma (28), residents of Geeta Colony, they said.

"On Sunday, we received information about gambling in Geeta Colony. Police raided the area and arrested the accused who were gambling by placing bets on the Big Bash League," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Amit Sharma said. Interrogation revealed that both the accused also used to connect all punters through social media groups and regularly sent updates about gambling events, the DCP said.

Three laptops, two keypad phones, five smartphones and Rs 5,200 were seized from their possession, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

