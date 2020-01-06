JNU violence: Delhi Congress demands Amit Shah's resignation

Delhi Congress president Subhash Chopra on Monday demanded the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah for the attack on students and teachers at the Jawaharlal Nehru University a day ago, saying the country "did not witness" such violence even during the British rule. Addressing a public meeting at Patparganj, Chopra claimed that people of Delhi were living in fear after masked men attacked JNU students and teachers on Sunday evening.

Chopra also alleged that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal did nothing other than posting a few tweets when violence erupted at the Jamia Millia Islamia and the JNU. "Amit Shah should take moral responsibility for the attack on students... and tender his resignation. The country did not witness such violence even during the British rule," he said in a statement.

"Shah is responsible for this violence as Delhi Police comes under the (Home) Ministry and it remained a moot witness when students were being beaten up," he said. On Sunday, a mob of masked young people stormed the JNU campus in south Delhi and systematically targeted students in three hostels, unleashing mayhem with sticks, stones and iron rods, hitting inmates and breaking windows, furniture and personal belongings.

The attack triggered protests across India on Monday as the clamour grew for the resignation of the vice chancellor, who is being blamed for inaction during the violence that left 34 people injured.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.