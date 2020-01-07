Left Menu
Attack on JNU campus led by JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh, says ABVP's Manish Jangid

While the right and left-wing parties have blamed each other for the violence which broke out in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus on Sunday, ABVP's Manish Jangid alleged that the violence was carried out by JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh.

Attack on JNU campus led by JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh, says ABVP's Manish Jangid
ABVP student leader Manish Jangid in New Delhi. Photo/ANI.

While the right and left-wing parties have blamed each other for the violence which broke out in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus on Sunday, ABVP's Manish Jangid alleged that the violence was carried out by JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh. He further said that he was attacked by a mob led by (All India Students Association) AISA's leader Satish Chandra Yadav, in which he received multiple injuries.

"The attack was led by JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh and others. I was thrashed by the mob led by AISA's Satish Chandra Yadav. We will file an FIR and until police ensure us our safety we will not go back to the University campus," Jangid told ANI on Monday. Meanwhile, Delhi Police Public Relations Officer (PRO) MS Randhawa has said that a fact-finding committee has been formed to identify the perpetrators without delay and added that an FIR has also been registered in the matter.

"A committee has been formed under the Joint Commissioner of Police, for fact-finding and to avoid any delay in the investigation. We have found some vital clues and we are trying that the case is solved soon," said Randhawa at a press conference here. "The case is with the Crime Branch now. Videos of the incident are being collected. The Delhi Police's Joint CP, Western range, Shalini Singh is the head of the fact-finding committee," he said.

On Sunday evening, more than 30 students of the university including JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh were injured and were taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre after a masked mob entered the varsity and attacked them and professors with sticks and rods. According to sources in the Delhi Police, the investigation has revealed that some insiders and some outsiders were involved in the violence.

