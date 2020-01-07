Left Menu
Development News Edition

JNU violence: ABVP, NSUI members clash in Guj, over 10 injured

  • PTI
  • |
  • Ahmedabad
  • |
  • Updated: 07-01-2020 15:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-01-2020 15:13 IST
JNU violence: ABVP, NSUI members clash in Guj, over 10 injured

Members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad and its rival National Students' Union of India clashed here on Tuesday during a protest against the JNU violence, leaving over 10 people injured. The incident took place during the protest organised by NSUI, the students' wing of the Congress, outside the office of the RSS-affiliated ABVP in the city's Paldi area.

The police later rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control, an official said. Both the student bodies alleged that sticks and stones were used to attack each other, and claimed more than five members each from the two sides were injured in the clash.

Gujarat NSUI general secretary Nikhil Savani sustained serious head injuries and was admitted to V S General Hospital here, a member of the Congress students' body said. In a video clip telecast by some local news channels, Savani, a close associate of Congress leader Hardik Patel, was seen being beaten by some people in the presence of policemen.

"The situation has been brought under control. As of now, no FIR has been lodged," a police official said. Violence broke out here when NSUI members reached outside the ABVP's office to protest against the attack on students and teachers at JNU in Delhi on Sunday.

The NSUI has been alleging that ABVP members were involved in the JNU attack. "Our protest was peaceful. However, goons from the ABVP suddenly attacked us using sticks, stones and pipes. It was a pre-planned attack in the presence of police. Over five of our members, including Savani, were injured in the attack," another NSUI general secretary Bhavik Solanki said.

However, the ABVP alleged that NSUI members came to its office with an intention to attack the activists. "The NSUI members came to our office waiving their flags. They then removed the flags and used its wooden sticks to attack our members," ABVP member Naresh Desai said.

"Just like the ABVP members were attacked in JNU, the anti-social elements of NSUI attacked us in a pre-planned manner here," he alleged, adding that more than five of their members were also injured in the incident..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 release date, Get the latest updates including cast in details

ESAF Small Finance Bank files Rs 976-cr IPO papers with Sebi

Ajeet Agarwal to continue to hold additional charge of REC CMD till retirement

FEATURE-Building an inclusive city in Myanmar, one trash alley at a time

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

Stampede during Iranian commander's funeral kills 32 - Fars report

A stampede during the funeral of a top Iranian commander in his hometown has killed at least 32 and injured about 190 people, the semi-official Fars news agency reported on Tuesday, citing the head of Irans emergency medical services, Pirho...

Nationwide bank strike: Services likely to be disrupted as hundreds plan strike

Services at various bank branches and ATMs are likely to be affected as hundreds of employees will go on a bank strike across the country on Wednesday. The bank strike is part of the Bharat Bandh call given by trade unions to protest agains...

UC Browser to launch cloud storage service UC Drive in India

New Delhi India, Jan 7 ANINewsVoir Reiterating its commitment to the mobile browser market, UC Browser, worlds number one third-party mobile browser with over 1.1 billion downloads, has announced a revamp of its strategy for India market. U...

Kashmir witnesses snowfall for third consecutive day

Kashmir witnessed snowfall for the third consecutive day on Tuesday as residents of the valley continued to experience warmer than usual night temperature. Light to moderate snowfall has been been going on intermittently across Kashmir, inc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020