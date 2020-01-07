Congo Head of State expresses concern on the Libyan crisis, terrorism in Africa

The President of Republic of the Congo, Denis Sassou-Nguesso has expressed his concerned about the persistence of the Libyan crisis and terrorism in Africa to the African Union. According to him, the resolution of the Libyan crisis at its next summit be 'a major priority' and to build strategies to 'counter the rise of terrorist attacks in the Sahel region'.

Reacting to the latest development of the Libyan crisis, in his capacity as chairman of the High Level Committee of the African Union (AU) on the Libyan crisis, Denis Sassou-Nguesso calls on the Pan-African organization to raise in 2020 the resolution of the Libyan crisis as a major priority. The Head of State believes that such an initiative would 'silence weapons on the continent'.

"Libya is an African country and the victims of this Libyan drama are essentially African", he pointed out, not without denouncing "the tendency to marginalize Africa" ​​which could turn out to be "ineffective and counterproductive. He also expressed his concern over the terrorist attacks perpetrated in 2019 in the Sahel region.

According to him, the support should be provided to 'the efforts of the Congo Basin countries to protect and preserve the ecosystems of the second green lung on the planet after the Amazon.'

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.