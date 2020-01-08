Mizoram MP, who voted in favour of CAB, faces protest as he

Mizoram's lone Lok Sabha member C Lalrosanga, who has come under severe attack for supporting the amended citizenship law, was shown black flags as he arrived at the Lengpui airport here on Tuesday. Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP), which has been spearheading protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act or CAA, staged demonstration at the airport, seeking apology from the MP for "acting against the interest of the people".

With placards saying "Mizoram opposed to Hindu Nationalism" and "MZP rejects CAA", protesters put on 'Pawndum', traditional Mizo shawl signifying dissent, to express their anger against Lalrosanga for voting in favour of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in Parliament. The agitating students also raised slogans demanding his resignation and equated him with Biblical Judas, who betrayed Jesus.

MZP president B Vanlaltana said the apex students' body of the state, under the aegis of North East Students' Organisation (NESO), has been opposing the amended citizenship law. He said that the new law is harmful for Mizoram, and the religion and culture of indigenous Mizos, who fear demographic impact.

"There is no any political interest behind the protests against CAA. We don't support any political party nor against them," he said, adding that the students' body will support any party that does good. NESO leader Ricky Lalbiakmawia said that Mizoram is not fully protected from illegal influx despite it being exempted from purview of the new law.

He said people of the Chakma community from Bangladesh will migrate to the neighbouring states and later come to Mizoram if the CAA is not either scrapped or the entire Northeast is not exempted from its purview. Lalrosanga, who arrived in the afternoon amid tight security, refused to talk to reporters.

Soon after arrival, he was taken to his residence in the city amid heavy deployment of police forces..

