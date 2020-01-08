Left Menu
Development News Edition

Banks, financial institutions affected by strike in Tripura

  • PTI
  • |
  • Agartala
  • |
  • Updated: 08-01-2020 12:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-01-2020 12:39 IST
Banks, financial institutions affected by strike in Tripura

The strike called by trade unions evoked a mixed response in BJP-ruled Tripura where banks and offices of financial institutions remained shut in most places on Wednesday, even as train services and vehicles operated as usual. Shops and markets remained open in most parts of the state and attendance in majority of government offices, including the civil secretariat, were near normal.

Police said no untoward incident was reported from any part of the state. Railway officials said all local and long distance trains operated as usual and there was no picketing either at stations or on tracks.

Public transport also plied normally across the state. The CITU's Tripura unit secretary Shankar Prasad Datta said people have supported the bandh spontaneously and the union was not picketing to enforce the strike anywhere.

"We organised campaign throughout the state for the last few days in support of the bandh and people have responded to our call," he told reporters. Several BJP-backed organisations were, however, out on the streets against the strike.

The strike has been called by trade unions INTUC, AITUC, HMS, CITU, AIUTUC, TUCC, SEWA, AICCTU, LPF, UTUC, along with various sectoral independent federations and associations..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Amul's touching doodle on Australia bushfires will leave you teary-eyed

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

UPDATE 3-Japan issues arrest warrant for Ghosn's wife, looks for ways to bring him back

Equitas Small Finance Bank waives non-maintenance charges

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

Ukraine leader warns against 'speculation' after plane crash

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday warned against speculation about the crash of a Ukrainian passenger plane near Tehran which killed at least 170 people.I ask everyone to keep from speculating and putting forth unconfirmed...

INS Sumedha comes to rescue of crew of dhow Al-Hamid

INS Sumedha, presently on Anti Piracy Patrol in the Gulf of Aden, came to the rescue of the crew of the dhow Al-Hamid on 06 Jan 20. A traditional wooden vessel is known as Dhow, Al-Hamid was detected by an IN Helicopter launched from the de...

Malaysia anti-graft body says audio clips show Najib tried to cover-up up 1MDB scandal

Malaysias former prime minister, Najib Razak, allegedly sought help from the United Arab Emirates crown prince to fake evidence to cover up for the 1MDB scandal, according to audio clips revealed by Malaysian anti-graft officials on Wednesd...

Cold weather persists in Rajasthan

Cold wave conditions persisted in Rajasthan as parts of the state received rainfall in past 24 hours, a Meteorological department official said on Wednesday. Swai Madhopur recorded 2 mm rainfall whereas Sriganganagar and Pilani recorded 0....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020