Banks, financial institutions affected by strike in Tripura

The strike called by trade unions evoked a mixed response in BJP-ruled Tripura where banks and offices of financial institutions remained shut in most places on Wednesday, even as train services and vehicles operated as usual. Shops and markets remained open in most parts of the state and attendance in majority of government offices, including the civil secretariat, were near normal.

Police said no untoward incident was reported from any part of the state. Railway officials said all local and long distance trains operated as usual and there was no picketing either at stations or on tracks.

Public transport also plied normally across the state. The CITU's Tripura unit secretary Shankar Prasad Datta said people have supported the bandh spontaneously and the union was not picketing to enforce the strike anywhere.

"We organised campaign throughout the state for the last few days in support of the bandh and people have responded to our call," he told reporters. Several BJP-backed organisations were, however, out on the streets against the strike.

The strike has been called by trade unions INTUC, AITUC, HMS, CITU, AIUTUC, TUCC, SEWA, AICCTU, LPF, UTUC, along with various sectoral independent federations and associations..

