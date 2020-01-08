Traffic snarls in many parts of Delhi

Commuters had a tough time as traffic moved at a slow pace in several parts of the national capital on Wednesday due to water-logging. The Delhi-NCR has been receiving rains since last night.

The Delhi Traffic Police has been constantly alerting commuters about areas where traffic was affected through its official Twitter handle. Vehicular congestion was reported at SP Marg and Dhaula Kuan.

"Traffic is affected on Jheel Road in the carriageway from Krishna Nagar towards Lal Quarters due to water logging near Marathan Jewellery. kindly avoid the stretch" it tweeted. Congestion was also reported from Janakpuri Peeragarhi due to breakdown of a truck.

"Obstruction in traffic in the carriageway from District Center Janakpuri towards Peeragarhi due to breakdown of a Truck at Bhera Enclave Underpass," traffic police tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.