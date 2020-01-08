Three labourers killed in fire in under-construction building in Jaipur

Three labourers were killed and as many injured in a fire which broke out in an under-construction building at Anita Colony here following which an FIR was registered against the building owner and contractor, police said Wednesday. All three died of suffocation whereas the other three were undergoing treatment and their condition is stated to be stable, they said.

The incident occurred on Monday night when the six labourers were working in the building on the fifth and sixth floors. All of them got trapped when the building doors, wooden works and false ceiling caught fire. As the fire engulfed the building, the three of them fell unconscious. They were rescued and rushed to Jaipuria Hospital and SMS Hospital for treatment.

The three unconscious labourers identified as Azhar, Nizam and Saurabh succumbed at Jaipuria Hospital, the police said. "One of the three others injured was sent home after first aid whereas two other labourers are undergoing treatment at SMS Hospital and their condition is stable. One of them having burn injuries was critical but is now responding well to the medication. A case has been registered against the building owner and the contractor," said Manvendra Singh, SHO, Bajaj Nagar police station.

Building owners Ananya Agarwal and NN Agarwal and the contractor Abbas have been booked under IPC sections 304 (Culpable homicide) and 336 (Act endangering life or safety of others), he said.

