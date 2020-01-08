AHSI to kick off 200th-year celebrations with world regional

The World Regional Rose Convention will be held at the Agri-Horticultural Society of India (AHSI) here from Thursday. Celebrating its 200th anniversary, the AHSI will bring together more than 300 delegates from around the world, exchanging ideas on new techniques, development on roses in the convention happening only third time in India.

It's not just for the academic interest, as the four- day event will showcase thousand of roses, of rare, wild and hybrid types, setting a perfect adda-zone for the city's nature-lovers. "It's a proud moment that the world convention is coming to Kolkata for the first time, and six years after it was last held in Hyderabad. The immense varieties of roses," AHSI president Sunil Kanoria told PTI.

"There are as many as 136 sections in the rose show and 50 in others covering palms, ferns, ornamental plants, cacti, succulents, vegetables, fruits, herbal plants, bonsai, making it arguably the largest flower show of the country," he said. Founded by Dr William Carey in 1820, the AHSI conducts three annual shows -- houseplant (in November), annual (February) and winter (January).

But this being their bicentenary celebrations, everything will be held under one umbrella, making it worth the visitors' delight. Cut flower blooms, potted roses, which is unique for from West Bengal, will be on display.

Jaipur first hosted the convention way back in 1980s, before it came to Hyderabad in 2014. "Rose is identified but day-to-day several new varieties are developed. So they got to know the new varieties and their knowledge is enhanced," Vijay Kant, secretary of Hyderabad-based Indian Rose Federation, told PTI.

"India falls under the central region. it comprises of the South-East Asia countries like Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Pakistan. It's very important and prestigious event for us. "India is at par with the western world as far as development in rose is concerned. We are no less than them.

Indian hybridisers are coming up with new very good varieties," he said. The delegates will come from USA, UK, Belgium, China, France, Malaysia, Nepal, Bangladesh and Japan.

The discussions, which will be held at the National Library, will have topics on 'perfumes from roses' to delivered by Dr Sylvie Baudino from France, while Dr William McNamara will share his experience of collecting wild roses in China. "There's a bit for everyone and no one will go disappointed. Growers will be benefited by seeing new hybridization techniques, and the latest on offer in pesticide/insecticide, soil condition, disease-resistant plants," Kant said.

Rose may have become the centre of attraction, making the other flowers show secondary but it would also have some equally eye-grabbing displays in orchids, chrysanthemums, dahlias and winter annuals. Cacti, succulents, bonsai and fruits/vegetables in pots will be the other attractions and in every section there will be prizes of recognition and appreciation for the growers.

It's not just exhibition but there will stalls from several nurseries of the state, giving an opportunity for the gardener to look for their favourite plant, tool, fertiliser or medicine -- everything under one umbrella..

