Left Menu
Development News Edition

Banks will see good Q3, Q4 on resolution of large NPAs: SBI Chairman

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 08-01-2020 15:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-01-2020 15:46 IST
Banks will see good Q3, Q4 on resolution of large NPAs: SBI Chairman
SBI Image Credit: ANI

The banking sector is going to see good recoveries from non-performing assets in the third and fourth quarters of the current fiscal, helped by resolution of some large stressed accounts, SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar said. The time taken for resolution of bad loans is also likely to reduce going ahead with a stronger resolution mechanism, he said.

"These two quarters (Q3 and Q4) will be very good quarters. The recoveries will be at the peak because large assets would have been resolved by March or the latest by June," Kumar said at a credit conclave organized by Edelweiss. He said the waiting period for the resolution of stressed assets, which used to be 5 years plus, has come down and will reduce further.

Referring to credit growth, he said SBI's year-to-date credit growth was negative for the first six months of the current fiscal but improved between October to December. "Our year-on-year credit growth has come down to 5 percent for the domestic market and for the international market, it has slowed to 7 percent," he said.

According to Kumar, credit growth is going to be muted for some time and the sector may not witness the double-digit growth which it has seen in the past. "If you are thinking that things will be back to what they were earlier, that I don't think is going to (happen)," he said.

In the fortnight ended December 20, 2019, banks credit and deposits grew 7.10 percent and 10.09 percent to Rs 99.47 lakh crore and Rs 130.08 lakh crore, according to the latest Reserve Bank data. He said banks have become more cautious while lending.

"There is not going to be any dilution in scrutiny or monitoring by banks," Kumar said adding there will be no dearth of funding to deserving borrowers. Banks are seeing demand from the credit project pipeline from three sectors - oil and gas, solar and road.

"However, there is no large ticket demand for credit which we have seen last year," he added. According to Kumar, the bond market can become liquid only when there are enough buyers.

Commenting on the National Statistical Office (NSO) GDP forecast, he said the numbers are lower than expectations. According to NSO data released Tuesday, India's GDP growth is seen dipping to an 11-year low of 5 percent in the current fiscal, mainly due to poor showing by the manufacturing and construction sectors.

He said the US-Iran situation can put upward pressure on commodity prices and can impact the country's current account deficit (CAD) and forex rates. The CAD in the first half the this fiscal narrowed to 1.5 percent of GDP from 2.6 percent in the same period of 2018-19, on the back of a reduction in the trade deficit, which shrank to USD 84.3 billion from USD 95.8 billion last year.

Kumar, however, said the overall financial position of the government has been good. "The government has not budged on its fiscal deficit targets, though there is a demand for it. We feel in the current circumstances, the government should not care as much about the fiscal deficit but again, that is a very debatable point and there are different points of view," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Amul's touching doodle on Australia bushfires will leave you teary-eyed

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

UPDATE 3-Japan issues arrest warrant for Ghosn's wife, looks for ways to bring him back

Equitas Small Finance Bank waives non-maintenance charges

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

Lawyer thrashed to death in Lucknow

A lawyer was allegedly thrashed to death with sticks by five men at Damodar Nagar in Krishna Nagar here, police said on Wednesday. The accused had called Shekhar Tripathi 32 from his house on Tuesday night and took him away, SP East Suresh ...

UPDATE 1-Time too short for full new EU-Britain partnership deal by end-2020 -EU

There is not enough time to negotiate all aspects of the future relationship between the European Union and Britain by the end of this year so both sides will have to choose what they want to focus on, the head of the European Commission sa...

Northern Army commander on China visit, meets PLA's ground forces' commander

Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Ranbir Singh, leading an Indian military delegation to China, met the Chinese ground forces commander Gen Han Weiguo and discussed issues having strategic ramifications and measures to enhance peace and tranqu...

Indian Railways installing IP based Video Surveillance System at stations

In order to enhance security at Railway stations which are major hubs of transportation, Indian Railways is in the process of installing Internet Protocol IP based Video Surveillance System VSS at stations, that is, waiting halls, reservati...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020