IndiGo's Kuala Lumpur-Delhi flight cancelled due to fault in hydraulic system

An IndiGo Kuala Lumpur-Delhi flight was canceled on Wednesday after a fault was observed in the hydraulic system of its A320neo plane, according to an official.

The airline clarified that there was no problem in the plane's Pratt and Whitney (PW) engines.

"An IndiGo flight, 6E-1822, arrived Kuala Lumpur from Delhi today. After arrival at Kuala Lumpur, a fault was observed in the hydraulic system. The aircraft is back in operations after the necessary maintenance," the airline stated.

