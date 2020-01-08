Eastern Army Commander visits forward areas in North East

The Eastern Army Commander Lieutenant General Anil Chauhan visited the field formations and forward areas of Assam Rifles and the Army in the North East region, a Defence release said here on Wednesday. During the visits on January 7 and 8, the GoC-in-Chief of Eastern Command was briefed in detail by various commanders on ground about the prevailing security situation and operational preparedness in the region, the release issued by PRO Defence, Lt Col Sumit Sharma said.

Chauhan expressed his satisfaction on the security measures and operational preparedness of the security forces, he said. The GoC-in-C also complimented the troops of both the security forces for carrying out a commendable job with regards to efficiently managing the security situation in the state.

The Eastern Army Commander accompanied by General Officer Commanding Spear Corps and IG Assam Rifles (South) called on the Governor of Manipur Dr Najma Heptulla at Raj Bhavan on Tuesday, he said. The GoC-in-C apprised the governor of the actions being taken by the Indian Army and Assam Rifles in coordination with other agencies towards maintenance of peace and security in the state.

The governor reportedly appreciated the untiring efforts of the forces in difficult conditions and complimented them for carrying out people friendly operations. Later in the day, Lt Gen Chauhan also interacted with Chief Minister N Biren Singh and discussed the security situation in Manipur.

The Eastern Army Commander is on a visit to the Armys Spear Corps Zone till January 10, said the PRO Defence..

