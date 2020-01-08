CITU holds protest in support of Bharat Bandh in Shimla

The Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) on Wednesday held a protest here in support of the Bharat Bandh call given by ten trade unions.

Despite heavy snowfall people here gathered and participated in the protest with umbrellas and posters in their hands.

The Bharat Bandh call had been given by all 10 central trade unions along with different federations. These unions include AIUTUC, CITU, INTUC, and others. (ANI)

