Left Menu
Development News Edition

Respond to activist on petitions related to confidentiality in political donations: CIC to DEA

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 08-01-2020 18:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-01-2020 18:51 IST
Respond to activist on petitions related to confidentiality in political donations: CIC to DEA

The Central Information Commission (CIC) has directed the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA) to respond to an activist seeking information on the number of representations received by it from donors to political parties requesting confidentiality and the relevant copies. It has also issued a show-cause notice to the central public information officers (CPIOs) of the DEA, the Department of Financial Services, the Department of Revenue under the Finance Ministry and the Election Commission (EC), asking the CPIOs to explain why a penalty may not be imposed on each of them for not providing the information within the stipulated period of 30 days.

Activist Venkatesh Nayak had sought information on the number of such representations, copies of the representations and the draft electoral bond scheme prepared by the department in 2017 in consultation with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the EC. In its response, the DEA said they did not have the information and that they had marked a copy of the RTI application to the Department of Financial Services in the Finance Ministry.

The RBI and the EC also told the commission that they did not have any information on the matter. The CIC, in its interim order on October 1, 2019, had directed the DEA to identify the public authorities which might be holding the information.

Information Commissioner Suresh Chandra had directed the DEA to coordinate with the Department of Financial Services and the EC and give a consolidated response to Nayak on the issue. In its latest order dated January 3, made public on Tuesday, the commission has noted that the DEA had failed to comply with its directions and not discharged its responsibility.

"During the course of the hearing, it was observed that the CPIO of D/o Economic Affairs could not get the complete information from the concerned CPIOs, hence, he could not provide the information to the appellant," Chandra said. He also directed the RBI to revisit the RTI application and give a self-explanatory reply or information to the appellant as per the provisions of the RTI Act.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Amul's touching doodle on Australia bushfires will leave you teary-eyed

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

UPDATE 3-Japan issues arrest warrant for Ghosn's wife, looks for ways to bring him back

SDG6: World’s largest animal killing for Water begins in Australia

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

Rouhani says Iran's final answer to Soleimani's 'assassination will be to kick all US forces'

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Wednesday said that his countrys final answer to the killing of Qasem Sulaimani, the commander of the countrys elite Quds Force, will be to kick all US forces out of the region. General Soleimani fought h...

Turkey, Russia call on U.S., Iran to prioritise diplomacy

Turkey and Russia called on United States and Iran on Wednesday to prioritise diplomacy and de-escalate tensions, warning that the exchange of attacks by Washington and Tehran could lead to a new cycle of instability in the region.The joint...

India reports H5N1 bird flu outbreak in Chhattisgarh state - OIE

India has reported an outbreak of the highly contagious H5N1 bird flu virus on a poultry farm in the central state of Chhattisgarh, the World Organisation for Animal Health OIE said on Wednesday, citing a report from Indias fisheries and an...

Ukraine to send investigation team to Iran to probe plane crash - Zelenskiy

Ukraine will send a team of experts to Iran later on Wednesday to investigate the circumstances of the crash of a Ukrainian airliner, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said after meeting government officials.Our priority is to establish the tru...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020