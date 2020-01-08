Left Menu
Development News Edition

21-year-old gang rape victim commits suicide in UP's Barabanki

  • PTI
  • |
  • Barabanki
  • |
  • Updated: 08-01-2020 18:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-01-2020 18:55 IST
21-year-old gang rape victim commits suicide in UP's Barabanki

A 21-year-old law student, who was allegedly gang-raped about four months ago, has been found hanging at her house in a village here, with her mother claiming that she was under pressure from the two accused. The body of the LLB student was found hanging from the roof of her room at the family's home in the Jahagirabad police station area here on Tuesday morning, police said.

The victim's mother has complained that she was under pressure from the two rape accused and committed suicide. She alleged that Shivpaltan and Shivkumar, of Semrava village under Kothi police station area, had raped the victim four months ago.

Since Shivkumar is a local heavyweight, the police initially did not lodge an FIR but later it was registered on the orders of the court but no arrest was made, the mother has claimed. Superintendent of Police Akash Tomar said the father of the deceased had told the police in writing that his daughter committed suicide and he had no suspicion on anyone.

"It has come to light during investigations that the two accused had lodged a case of fraud on the deceased and her mother for getting a vehicle financed and the mother framed them to avenge it. There are no evidence so far to prove the allegations of the mother. Action will be taken in case anything emerges in further inquiry," the SP added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Amul's touching doodle on Australia bushfires will leave you teary-eyed

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

UPDATE 3-Japan issues arrest warrant for Ghosn's wife, looks for ways to bring him back

SDG6: World’s largest animal killing for Water begins in Australia

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

Rouhani says Iran's final answer to Soleimani's 'assassination will be to kick all US forces'

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Wednesday said that his countrys final answer to the killing of Qasem Sulaimani, the commander of the countrys elite Quds Force, will be to kick all US forces out of the region. General Soleimani fought h...

Turkey, Russia call on U.S., Iran to prioritise diplomacy

Turkey and Russia called on United States and Iran on Wednesday to prioritise diplomacy and de-escalate tensions, warning that the exchange of attacks by Washington and Tehran could lead to a new cycle of instability in the region.The joint...

India reports H5N1 bird flu outbreak in Chhattisgarh state - OIE

India has reported an outbreak of the highly contagious H5N1 bird flu virus on a poultry farm in the central state of Chhattisgarh, the World Organisation for Animal Health OIE said on Wednesday, citing a report from Indias fisheries and an...

Ukraine to send investigation team to Iran to probe plane crash - Zelenskiy

Ukraine will send a team of experts to Iran later on Wednesday to investigate the circumstances of the crash of a Ukrainian airliner, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said after meeting government officials.Our priority is to establish the tru...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020