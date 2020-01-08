21-year-old gang rape victim commits suicide in UP's Barabanki

A 21-year-old law student, who was allegedly gang-raped about four months ago, has been found hanging at her house in a village here, with her mother claiming that she was under pressure from the two accused. The body of the LLB student was found hanging from the roof of her room at the family's home in the Jahagirabad police station area here on Tuesday morning, police said.

The victim's mother has complained that she was under pressure from the two rape accused and committed suicide. She alleged that Shivpaltan and Shivkumar, of Semrava village under Kothi police station area, had raped the victim four months ago.

Since Shivkumar is a local heavyweight, the police initially did not lodge an FIR but later it was registered on the orders of the court but no arrest was made, the mother has claimed. Superintendent of Police Akash Tomar said the father of the deceased had told the police in writing that his daughter committed suicide and he had no suspicion on anyone.

"It has come to light during investigations that the two accused had lodged a case of fraud on the deceased and her mother for getting a vehicle financed and the mother framed them to avenge it. There are no evidence so far to prove the allegations of the mother. Action will be taken in case anything emerges in further inquiry," the SP added.

