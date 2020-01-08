Price of large cardamom has come down due to fluctuating

Arunachal Pradesh Agriculture and Horticulture minister Tage Taki told the Assembly on Wednesday that the price of large cardamom produced in the state has decreased in the current financial year due to the fluctuating market rate. Taki in reply to a question by senior Congress MLA Nabam Tuki said the price of large cardamom has declined from an average price of Rs 1,300 per kg in the year 2014-15 to Rs 450 per kg in 2019-20.

"Market prices fluctuate without any explanation and hence the rise and decline in the price of large cardamom in the state is due to external factors and not within the control of the state government," Taki said. He said, no state provides Minimum Support Price (MSP) for large cardamom or for that matter on perishable agro produces like large cardamom.

He said in case of any natural calamities, the state government pays compensation to the farmers. However, in case of decline in market rate, there is no provision for the state as well as the Central government to provide compensation.

"Since the large cardamom does not come under the policy of MSP, neither the Central government nor the state government has kept fund provision for it," Taki said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.