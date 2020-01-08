Devotee drowns in Mathura

A devotee drowned in Lalita Kund on the Radha Kund Parikrama road here, police said on Wednesday. "While taking a bath, he slipped into the pond," Goverdhan SHO Inspector Lokesh Bhati said.

The pilgrim was fished out, but not before he breathed his last, Bhati said. According to Bhati, the deceased has been identified as Kailash Chand, a resident of Kumher Gate in Rajasthan's Bharatpur.

Kailash Chand was circumambulating when the incident took place.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.