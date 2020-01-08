Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian Navy deploys warship in Gulf region following spiralling tension between US, Iran

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 08-01-2020 21:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-01-2020 21:05 IST
Indian Navy deploys warship in Gulf region following spiralling tension between US, Iran
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

The Indian Navy has deployed warships in the Gulf region to ensure the security of India's sea-borne trade and effectively respond to any emergent situation in the wake of fast escalating tension between the US and Iran, officials said on Wednesday. Iran launched missile strikes against two American military bases in Iraq on Wednesday in retaliation to the killing of its top commander General Qassem Soleimani by the US in a drone strike.

The Indian Navy said warships and aircraft were deployed to establish the presence, provide a sense of reassurance to the Indian merchantmen, monitor the ongoing situation and respond to any emergent crises. "Indian Navy continues to monitor the situation in the Gulf region and is maintaining a presence in the region to ensure the security of our sea-borne trade and the safety of Indian Flag Merchant Vessels transiting through the region," it said in a statement.

"The Indian Navy stands committed to the protection of the nation's maritime interests," the Navy added. In June last year, the Navy had launched a maritime security drill code-named Operation Sankalp in the strategically key region following attacks on merchant ships in the Gulf of Oman.

"Indian Navy warships and aircraft were deployed to establish the presence, provide a sense of reassurance to the Indian merchantmen, monitor the ongoing situation and respond to any emergent crises," the Navy said. The operation is being progressed in close coordination with all stakeholders including the Ministry of Defence, Ministry of External Affairs, Ministry of Shipping and Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.

"Regular inter-ministerial meetings have been held to review the evolving maritime security situation in the Gulf region," a senior official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Amul's touching doodle on Australia bushfires will leave you teary-eyed

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

SDG6: World’s largest animal killing for Water begins in Australia

UPDATE 3-Japan issues arrest warrant for Ghosn's wife, looks for ways to bring him back

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Iran believed to have deliberately missed U.S. forces in Iraq strikes - sources

Iran is believed to have deliberately avoided U.S. military casualties during retaliatory missile strikes on bases housing American troops in Iraq, following the U.S. killing of an Iranian general, according to U.S. and European government ...

CMs of 5 Naxal-hit states likely to meet in C'garh on Jan 28

A meeting of chief ministers of five Naxal-affected states is likely to be held in Chhattisgarh capital Raipur on January 28 to chalk out a strategy to combat the menace. Union Home Minister Amit Shah is expected to take part in the meetin...

Industry, players hail govt's decision to further open coal sector

India Inc on Wednesday hailed the governments move to further open coal mining sector and allowing non-coal companies to participate in auctions without end-use restrictions. In a bid to attract investments and boost domestic coal productio...

CGST collection declines by 0.7% in Marathwada: Official

The Central Goods and Service Tax CGST collection from the Marathwada region in Maharashtra declined marginally by 0.7 per cent to Rs 1,973 crore during the period from April 1 to November 30, 2019, an official said on Wednesday. The total...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020