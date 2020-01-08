Rowdy jumps into pond to escape police, nabbed

A 27-year old historysheeter, facing over 60 cases, was arrested after high drama as the man tried to escape by jumping into a pond here, police said. Baskar was caught with the help of Fire and Rescue service personnel, they said.

The rowdy, booked in several murder, robbery and chain snatching cases and facing 24 warrants issued by different local courts for not appearing for the trials, had remained elusive. On information that he was hiding in Gopalasamudram village, a police team rushed there but he managed to flee.

Amid a hot chase by police, Baskar jumped into the pond. Police requisitioned the help of Fire and Rescue service personnel who came with a boat and finally nabbed him..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

