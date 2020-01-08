Left Menu
Development News Edition

Doesn't take time to break anything but takes time to join: Juhi Chawla on current discourse in country

Weighing in on the current discourse in the country over a range of issues, Bollywood actor Juhi Chawla on Wednesday noted that while it doesn't take time to break things, it takes time to join things.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 08-01-2020 23:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-01-2020 23:26 IST
Doesn't take time to break anything but takes time to join: Juhi Chawla on current discourse in country
Bollywood actor Juhi Chawla addressing a gathering in Mumbai on Wednesday. Photo/ANI . Image Credit: ANI

Weighing in on the current discourse in the country over a range of issues, Bollywood actor Juhi Chawla on Wednesday noted that while it doesn't take time to break things, it takes time to join things. "Can we stop reacting and can we start responding? Can we first understand what the matter is, why it is, why it has been made? Let us first understand and then speak. It doesn't take time to break anything but it takes time to join things," Juhi Chawla said.

She was speaking at an event where several BJP leaders along with Bollywood personalities joined the protest against the display of "Free Kashmir" posters during a recent demonstration. BJP leaders Sudhir Mungantiwar, Shaina NC, Kirit Somaiya with actor Juhi Chawla and other personalities from entertainment world were present on the occasion. During the protest against JNU violence at Mumbai's Gateway of India yesterday, a woman was seen holding up the poster which read "free Kashmir", following which police said that they had taken "serious cognizance" of the incident.

The speakers who addressed the gathering touched on several issues including the "Free Kashmir" poster displayed at a recent protest, Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) among others. "India is 125 crore people. To keep them together is a big responsibility. We should not understand that it is the responsibility of the government only. I want to tell everyone that we should not expect answers from anyone. We should look within ourselves as to what we are thinking, what we are doing," said Juhi Chawla.

Later while speaking to reporters, she said, "I only said that we react quickly and don't respond. Do we try to understand the issue first? I feel mistakes happen in a hurry. We need to understand. So always talk of joining, not breaking." She, however, refused to comment on the controversy over Deepika Padukone's JNU visit.

BJP leader Saina NC said, "Today, there are 980 universities in the country where no politics of vandalism takes place. There are just a few universities...whether it is JNU or something else...there we would say that we stand unequivocally with students but do not take law and order into your hands." Actor Dalip Tahil while talking to ANI said, "The ongoing problem in Jawaharlal Nehru University is linked to the Citizenship Amendment Act. The students' protests in universities are scripted and planned." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

SDG6: World’s largest animal killing for Water begins in Australia

Vietnam Airlines re-routes flights after Iran plane crash

FOCUS-Alibaba undercuts Amazon in Europe to woo wary brands

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

Ghosn: would consider travelling to France with guarantees

Former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn, asked in a French television interview if he would be willing to face trial in France, says he would maybe travel if he knew he would not face problems at the border. If I had guarantees that there would not...

MLB releases game times for 2020 regular-season schedule

A 2020 Opening Day tripleheader on ESPN will feature the World Series champion Washington Nationals visiting the New York Mets on Thursday, March 26. Major League Baseball announced the game times for its master regular-season schedule Wedn...

UPDATE 10-Fugitive ex-Nissan boss Ghosn hits out at carmaker and Japan

Carlos Ghosn, speaking publicly for the first time since his dramatic escape from Japanese justice, said on Wednesday he had been treated brutally by Tokyo prosecutors and was the victim of an inside job to oust him from the helm of automak...

Oscars will have no host again this year, ABC Entertainment president says

The 2020 Oscars ceremony in February will again have no host, the president of ABC Television Entertainment said on Wednesday. Let me confirm it now. Together with the Academy of Motion Pictures, we have decided there will be no traditional...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020