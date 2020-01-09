Heavy deployment of security personnel at Mandi House for JNU march

Heavy deployment of security personnel is in place at Mandi House owing to a march called by JNU students and teachers on Thursday.

Some students have started assembling for the march which will proceed towards the HRD Ministry to demand removal of the vice-chancellor in the wake of the January 5 violence on campus that left around 35 people injured.

