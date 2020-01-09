Heavy deployment of security personnel at Mandi House for JNU march
Heavy deployment of security personnel is in place at Mandi House owing to a march called by JNU students and teachers on Thursday.
Some students have started assembling for the march which will proceed towards the HRD Ministry to demand removal of the vice-chancellor in the wake of the January 5 violence on campus that left around 35 people injured.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Mandi House
- JNU
- HRD Ministry