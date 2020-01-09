Home Secy, Delhi Police chief to appear before Parliamentary panel

Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla and Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik will likely appear before the Parliamentary Standing Committee for Home Affairs on January 13, over the rising menace of crime in the national capital. Bhalla and Patnaik are also likely to hold a discussion on the recent incidents of violence which took place in Jamia Millia Islamia and Jawaharlal Nehru University of the capital.

Earlier on Sunday evening, more than 18 students, including JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh, were injured and taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre after a masked mob entered the JNU and attacked them and professors with sticks and rods. The JNU administration and political leaders, cutting across political lines, had condemned the attack on students and urged the police to take action against the perpetrators of violence. (ANI)

