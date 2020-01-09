People living in tiger territory to be relocated: Goa CM

A day after the arrest of three persons for allegedly poisoning a tigress and her three cubs in a wildlife sanctuary in Goa, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday said people living in the tiger territory in the state will be shifted elsewhere to avoid man-animal conflict. Talking to reporters here, Sawant said he has asked the state forest department to identify the villages that lie within the territory of big cats.

"I have already asked the forest department to identify the human habitats within the territory of tigers, so that people can be rehabilitated to avoid man-animal conflict," he said. The Forest and Revenue Departments have also been asked to initiate the process of relocating the people, he added.

Carcasses of the tigress and her third cub were recovered from Mahadayi Wildlife Sanctuary in Goa's Sattari taluka on Wednesday, days after her two other cubs were found dead nearby. Soon after the fourth carcass was found, the Goa forest department on Wednesday arrested three men from Golavali village that lies within the Mahadayi Wildlife Sanctuary on the suspicion that the felines were poisoned in a "revenge killing" for preying on the cattle.

Sawant said two families were found residing in the area, where the tigress and her cubs were moving around. "We want to shift these families out of that place," he said.

The Centre has constituted a two-member committee to ascertain the cause of the death of tigers..

