Chennai, Jan 9 (PTI) These are the top stories from the

These are the top stories from the southern region at 5 pm. LGM1 TN-HC-STERLITE HC concludes hearing on Vedanta plea challenging closure of Sterlite plant Chennai: The Madras High Court reserves orders on a petition moved by mining major Vedanta Ltd challenging the closure of its copper smelter unit in Thootukudi in Tamil Nadu in May 2018.

KA-CAA-RUCKUS BJP workers create ruckus at Bengaluru college during pro-CAA campaign Bengaluru: Some BJP workers created ruckus at a college here while seeking support for the amended Citizenship Act by raising slogans like 'Go back to Pakistan' outside the campus on Wednesday, as girl students opposed a pro-CAA banner on the wall of their institution. MDS5 CITIZENSHIP-TL-MINISTER Number of people eligible under CAA not fixed yet: Minister Hyderabad: Union Minister G Kishan Reddy has said the exact data for determining the number of eligible refugees for citizenship under the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) was yet to be prepared.

MDS7 AP-SCHEME-LAUNCH (R) AP CM launches Rs 6,318 cr 'Amma Vodi' scheme for indigent mothers Tirupati(AP): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy launched his government's flagship programme 'Amma Vodi' scheme meant to support lakhs of poor and needy mothers to educate their children. MES4 KA-YEDIYURAPPA CM may go to Delhi on Jan 11, 12; not likely to visit Davos Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has indicated that he may not travel to Davos to attend the World Economic Forum meeting and said he will be going to New Delhi probably on January 11 or 12 to discuss cabinet expansion with the BJP high command. PTI ROH ROH.

